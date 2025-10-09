ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs Director joins FIFA

Kaizer Chiefs Director joins FIFA

Kaizer Chiefs' Jessica Motaung gets FIFA job
Football news Today, 04:24
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs Director joins FIFA Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ Director of Marketing, Jessica Motaung, has been appointed to the FIFA Men’s Football Stakeholders Committee, one of world football’s most powerful decision-making bodies.

Motaung, aged 52, joins a growing list of Africans shaping the global game. Under the FIFA umbrella, the committee handles the sport’s structure, from players and clubs to leagues and confederations.

The Amakhosi marketing boss has been appointed among nine standing committees shaping the global game.

“Following a thorough consultation process involving FIFA’s Member Associations and the confederations, members of the newly created Standing Committees were appointed for the period 2025-2029,” FIFA announced.

Also read: Nasreddine Nabi travels to north Africa

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the new committees would “lead to the greater involvement of our Member Associations, the confederations and other stakeholders in our decision-making processes, increased female representation and more focused technical expertise in various areas relevant to football.” He added that, “in other words, FIFA will be better equipped to face the future.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have a match against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday 18 October at 15:00.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Nasreddine Nabi watches African champions Football news Today, 01:01 Nasreddine Nabi watches African champions
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 10, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 15:03 Zimbabwe vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 10, 2025
Chiefs to play in central Africa Football news 07 oct 2025, 23:40 Chiefs to play in central Africa
Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds Football news 07 oct 2025, 22:51 Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds
Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad Football news 07 oct 2025, 15:31 Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad
Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management Football news 07 oct 2025, 14:55 Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management
Related Tournament News
Pirates winger Moremi wins club award Football news 07 oct 2025, 23:10 Pirates winger Moremi wins club award
Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness Football news 07 oct 2025, 15:13 Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness
Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC Football news 06 oct 2025, 22:01 Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores