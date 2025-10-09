Kaizer Chiefs Director joins FIFA

Kaizer Chiefs' Jessica Motaung gets FIFA job

Kaizer Chiefs’ Director of Marketing, Jessica Motaung, has been appointed to the FIFA Men’s Football Stakeholders Committee, one of world football’s most powerful decision-making bodies.

Motaung, aged 52, joins a growing list of Africans shaping the global game. Under the FIFA umbrella, the committee handles the sport’s structure, from players and clubs to leagues and confederations.

The Amakhosi marketing boss has been appointed among nine standing committees shaping the global game.

“Following a thorough consultation process involving FIFA’s Member Associations and the confederations, members of the newly created Standing Committees were appointed for the period 2025-2029,” FIFA announced.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the new committees would “lead to the greater involvement of our Member Associations, the confederations and other stakeholders in our decision-making processes, increased female representation and more focused technical expertise in various areas relevant to football.” He added that, “in other words, FIFA will be better equipped to face the future.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have a match against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday 18 October at 15:00.