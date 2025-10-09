Nasreddine Nabi watches African champions

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi watches Pyramids FC

As previously reported, Nasreddine Nabi left Kaizer Chiefs late in September.

The Tunisian coach chose to leave after Amakhosi proposed to suspend him for alleged coaching qualifications that were invalid.

It happened after Chiefs’ embarrassing 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium.

The club decided to suspend the Tunisian coach, claiming they had requested him to renew his expiring licence. Nabi, however, insisted that his credentials were still valid and ultimately chose to part ways with the club, saying the trust had been broken.

Kaizer Chiefs confirms that Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi is currently not with the team as discussions between the Club and the Coach remain ongoing. The matter is internal in nature and is being addressed through the… pic.twitter.com/3xi7inATX5 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Nabi has been seen in Egypt. The 60-year-old was in Cairo to watch Pyramids FC beat Rwanda’s APR FC 3-0 in the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.