ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chiefs to play in central Africa

Chiefs to play in central Africa

Kaizer Chiefs to face AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup
Football news Yesterday, 23:40
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Chiefs to play in central Africa Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to board a flight to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a CAF Confederation Cup game against AS Simba.

The Phefeni Glamour boys are 180 minutes away from the competition's last 16 round. Amakhosi squeezed past Angola's Kabuscorp in the first qualifying round, progressing on penalties after a narrow 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Also read: Chiefs keeper Ntwari shocks his coaches

Chiefs will play the first leg away on Sunday, 19 October, with the return leg scheduled for the weekend, 24-26 October, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Amakhosi's last CAF run was in 2021 when Gavin Hunt and Arthur Zwane took Chiefs to the Champions League final. losing 3-0 to Al Ahly in the final.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Pirates winger Moremi wins club award Football news Yesterday, 23:10 Pirates winger Moremi wins club award
Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds Football news Yesterday, 22:51 Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds
What Broos likes about Shabalala Football news Yesterday, 14:24 What Broos likes about Shabalala
Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching Football news 06 oct 2025, 21:49 Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching
Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana Football news 06 oct 2025, 21:31 Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana
Khanye offers advice on Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news 06 oct 2025, 14:03 Khanye suggests new position for Kaizer Chiefs winger
Related Tournament News
Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad
Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness Football news Yesterday, 15:13 Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness
Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management
Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC Football news 06 oct 2025, 22:01 Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC
Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players Football news 06 oct 2025, 21:02 Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players
Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000 Football news 06 oct 2025, 14:32 Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores