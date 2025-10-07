Chiefs to play in central Africa

Kaizer Chiefs to face AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to board a flight to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a CAF Confederation Cup game against AS Simba.

The Phefeni Glamour boys are 180 minutes away from the competition's last 16 round. Amakhosi squeezed past Angola's Kabuscorp in the first qualifying round, progressing on penalties after a narrow 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Chiefs will play the first leg away on Sunday, 19 October, with the return leg scheduled for the weekend, 24-26 October, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Amakhosi's last CAF run was in 2021 when Gavin Hunt and Arthur Zwane took Chiefs to the Champions League final. losing 3-0 to Al Ahly in the final.