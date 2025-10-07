Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari makes headlines

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Motsau “Banks” Setlhodi has given his take on the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 drama.

Amakhosi goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari rejected his coach's order to be substituted before the penalty shootouts against Stellenbosch FC at the DHL Stadium.

“He [Ntwari] was right [in refusing to be substituted],” Setlhodi told FARPost. “How can they take you out? I mean, the score was 0-0. He did nothing wrong; he kept a clean sheet.

“If you take me out as a goalkeeper, what are you doubting in me? What are you doubting in my abilities? They were going to belittle him. He was right. I was also going to refuse to go out," the Chiefs legend added.

Up next for the Glamour Boys is AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday, 18 October.