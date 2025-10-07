ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds

Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari makes headlines
Football news Yesterday, 22:51
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Chiefs keeper Ntwari earns applauds Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Motsau “Banks” Setlhodi has given his take on the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 drama.

Amakhosi goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari rejected his coach's order to be substituted before the penalty shootouts against Stellenbosch FC at the DHL Stadium.

“He [Ntwari] was right [in refusing to be substituted],” Setlhodi told FARPost. “How can they take you out? I mean, the score was 0-0. He did nothing wrong; he kept a clean sheet.

Also read: Former Chiefs player suggests different position for Lilepo

“If you take me out as a goalkeeper, what are you doubting in me? What are you doubting in my abilities? They were going to belittle him. He was right. I was also going to refuse to go out," the Chiefs legend added.

Up next for the Glamour Boys is AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday, 18 October.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Chiefs to play in central Africa Football news Yesterday, 23:40 Chiefs to play in central Africa
Pirates winger Moremi wins club award Football news Yesterday, 23:10 Pirates winger Moremi wins club award
What Broos likes about Shabalala Football news Yesterday, 14:24 What Broos likes about Shabalala
Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching Football news 06 oct 2025, 21:49 Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching
Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana Football news 06 oct 2025, 21:31 Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana
Khanye offers advice on Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news 06 oct 2025, 14:03 Khanye suggests new position for Kaizer Chiefs winger
Related Tournament News
Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad
Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness Football news Yesterday, 15:13 Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness
Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management
Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC Football news 06 oct 2025, 22:01 Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC
Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players Football news 06 oct 2025, 21:02 Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players
Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000 Football news 06 oct 2025, 14:32 Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores