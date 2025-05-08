Kaizer Chiefs are hoping to sign Fiston Mayele, but will they have to sell more than one player first?

Kaizer Chiefs may have to sell some players in order to sign their long term target, Congolese Fiston Mayele, who has been in excellent form for Egyptian side Pyramids FC, helping them reach the final of the CAF Champions League and the Egyptian Cup final, as well as topping the Egyptian league so far.

The Congolese player's stats with the Egyptian team!

As for the player's unique statistics, it is worth mentioning that the player has played 11 matches for his team this season in the Caf Champions League, scoring 8 goals, making him one of the best players this season on the African continent, if not the best. The Kaizer Chiefs management will no doubt have seen the player's performance in this season's CAF Champions League semi-final against Orlando Pirates, where he helped Pyramids reach the final after beating the Buccaneers.

What Kaizer Chiefs need to do to sign the star

According to reports, Amakhosi's management will have to sell some names, possibly Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Gaston Sirino, in order to sign the Congolese star.