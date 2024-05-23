Juventus will continue their legal battles with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus is in a legal dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo over unpaid wages, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite the initial court ruling that ordered Juventus to pay the Portuguese star €9.8 million, the club intends to appeal the decision and continue the legal battle.

Ronaldo initiated the lawsuit against his former club over a €19.5 million wage arrears, which arose from two missed salary payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arbitration court ruled that both Ronaldo and Juventus share responsibility, thus the "Bianconeri" are required to pay only half of the unpaid wages plus interest.

Ronaldo left Turin in 2021 after a three-year stint, during which he scored 101 goals in 134 matches.