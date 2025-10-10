Juventus wants to sign Mike Maignan

"The Old Lady" aims to lure Milan's goalkeeper.

Juve could land Maignan absolutely free of charge.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, 31-year-old Milan and France national team goalkeeper Mike Maignan could join Juventus on a free transfer.

The Juve management is attracted by the prospect of Maignan becoming a free agent, meaning no compensation fee will be required.

Maignan's contract with Milan expires in June 2026, and as the Frenchman has previously stated, he does not intend to extend his deal.

Previously, Maignan was on the verge of joining Chelsea, but the transfer collapsed at the last minute. There have also been reports in the media that Bayern Munich are interested in signing the goalkeeper as well.

Mike Maignan joined Milan from Lille in 2021 for €16.4 million. Since then, he has played 170 matches for the Rossoneri, conceding 173 goals and keeping 64 clean sheets. According to Transfermarkt, Maignan’s current market value stands at €25 million.

