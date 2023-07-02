Juventus respond to Chelsea's big deal for Dusan Vlahovic

Turin “Juventus” refused London “Chelsea” in the sale of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Get Football News Italy.

According to the source, the English club failed to agree on the purchase of a football player for 60 million euros. The fact is that the Italian club wants to receive at least 70 million euros for the striker, as well as another 10 million euros as bonuses.

Vlahovic, 23, made 42 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.