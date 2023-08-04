Juventus name new team captain

The press service of Juventus has announced on their official website that the new captain of the team is the Brazilian defender, Danilo.

In this role, Danilo replaced Leonardo Bonucci, who is likely to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The vice-captains of Juventus are another Brazilian defender, Alex Sandro, and the French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

Danilo, aged 32, has been playing for Juventus since the summer of 2019 when he transferred from Manchester City. The transfer fee amounted to 37 million euros. In total, he has played 163 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists. Danilo was part of the Juventus squad that won the Serie A title in the 2019/2020 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Prior to Juventus, he also played for America Mineiro, Santos, Porto, and Real Madrid.

Danilo has been representing the Brazil national team since 2011. He has played 51 matches for the Brazilian side, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He has also received four yellow cards during his international career.