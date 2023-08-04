RU RU
Main News Juventus name new team captain

Juventus name new team captain

Football news Today, 11:30
Juventus name new team captain Juventus

The press service of Juventus has announced on their official website that the new captain of the team is the Brazilian defender, Danilo.

In this role, Danilo replaced Leonardo Bonucci, who is likely to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The vice-captains of Juventus are another Brazilian defender, Alex Sandro, and the French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

Danilo, aged 32, has been playing for Juventus since the summer of 2019 when he transferred from Manchester City. The transfer fee amounted to 37 million euros. In total, he has played 163 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists. Danilo was part of the Juventus squad that won the Serie A title in the 2019/2020 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Prior to Juventus, he also played for America Mineiro, Santos, Porto, and Real Madrid.

Danilo has been representing the Brazil national team since 2011. He has played 51 matches for the Brazilian side, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He has also received four yellow cards during his international career.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:30 Juventus name new team captain Football news Today, 10:55 Real Madrid refused to sell Ukrainian Lunin to another La Liga club Football news Today, 10:38 Bayern offer over €100m for England striker Football news Today, 10:33 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:50 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender from Bundesliga for €50m Football news Today, 08:20 Carlo Ancelotti called the main problems of real Madrid before the start of the new season Football news Today, 07:55 Tottenham are close to signing a talented Argentine striker Football news Today, 07:42 Ajax could sign Juventus legend Football news Today, 07:34 Shakhtar severely punished goalkeeper Trubin for wanting to leave the club Football news Today, 07:30 Former Real Madrid striker retires from 21-year career
Sport Predictions
Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Holstein vs Greuther Furth 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023