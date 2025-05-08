RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has endured a disappointing season, but this summer he could have the chance to return to Italy.

Details: According to the Daily Mirror, Juventus are showing interest in the Danish forward as they look to bolster their attacking options for next season.

However, Juventus cannot afford such an expensive transfer outright, so the club plans to offer Manchester United a swap deal involving central midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian central midfielder, who previously enjoyed a successful spell in England with Aston Villa, is keen to return to the Premier League as he is not getting enough playing time at Juventus.

This season, Højlund has scored only 4 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Worth noting: Earlier it was reported that Douglas Luiz split up with Alisha Lehmann, who is considered one of the world's most attractive female footballers.

Sport Predictions
