Juventus interested in experienced Barcelona midfielder

Juventus interested in experienced Barcelona midfielder

Football news Today, 17:46
Juventus interested in experienced Barcelona midfielder

According to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus is showing interest in Barcelona midfielder and Ivory Coast international Franck Kessié.

The Italian club is considering the option of loaning the African player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the transfer would only be possible if Juventus manages to offload Paul Pogba and one of the following midfielders: Arthur, Weston McKennie, or Denis Zakaria. Another potential obstacle could be Barcelona's stance, as they would prefer to sell Kessié for a fee of €30 million.

Kessié, 26 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2022. He joined the Catalan club as a free agent from AC Milan. In the previous season, the Ivorian midfielder made 43 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. During his time with Barcelona, Kessié won the Spanish league title and the Spanish Super Cup. Prior to his stint at Barcelona, he played for Stella d'Adjame, Atalanta, and Cesena.

Kessié has been representing the Ivory Coast national team since 2014. He has accumulated 59 caps, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. Additionally, he has received nine yellow cards and one red card while playing for the Ivorian national team.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
