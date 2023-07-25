RU RU
Juventus close to signing experienced Barcelona midfielder

Football news
Juventus close to signing experienced Barcelona midfielder

Midfielder Frank Kessié from "Barcelona" and the Ivory Coast national team is close to joining Turin's "Juventus," according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As per the information from the source, the Italian club will sign the player on a one-year loan. In the summer of 2024, "Juventus" will have the option to purchase the African midfielder for a fee ranging from 10 to 15 million euros.

The 26-year-old Kessié has been with "Barcelona" since the summer of 2022 when he joined as a free agent from "Milan." He has played a total of 43 matches for the Catalan club in all competitions, scoring three goals, and providing three assists. During his time at the club, Kessié won the Spanish La Liga in the 2022/2023 season and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with "Barcelona" is valid until the summer of 2026. Previously, he played for "Stella d'Adjame," "Atalanta," and "Cesena."

Kessié has been representing the Ivory Coast national team since 2014. He has played a total of 59 matches for his country, scoring eight goals, providing five assists, and receiving nine yellow cards and one red card.

