RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Justice catches up with the guilty! Fan handed prison sentence for racist abuse of Iñaki Williams

Justice catches up with the guilty! Fan handed prison sentence for racist abuse of Iñaki Williams

Reprimand comes five years later.
Football news Today, 06:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Espanyol fans Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

No one forgot about the incident, and now the verdict is finally enforced.

Details: In January 2020, Athletic Bilbao player Iñaki Williams was subjected to racist abuse by Espanyol fans. The match, part of La Liga’s 21st round, was played on a Saturday at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium in Barcelona and ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to Spain’s national news agency EFE, nearly five years later, a section of the Barcelona Court of Appeals has sentenced the fan to one year in prison and a €1,086 fine for inciting hatred, following an agreement with the prosecution—who initially demanded a two-year prison term—and with La Liga, which acted as a plaintiff in the case. Additionally, the fan will be banned from attending football matches for two years.

The accused, identified in court documents by the initials K.G.B., has become the first football supporter in Spain to be prosecuted for a hate crime over racist insults at a stadium.

Nevertheless, according to sources, the defendant could avoid serving prison time if the Barcelona appeals chamber decides so in its final ruling.

Reminder: A fair decision! UEFA fined Athletic Bilbao

Related teams and leagues
Athletic Club Athletic Club Schedule Athletic Club News Athletic Club Transfers
Espanyol Espanyol Schedule Espanyol News Espanyol Transfers
Related Team News
Emeric Laporte as part of Al-Nasr. Football news Today, 05:53 Athletic Bilbao launches full-scale campaign to register Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Bilbao unable to register Laporte. What's the issue? Football news Yesterday, 13:44 Athletic Bilbao unable to register Laporte. What's the issue?
Emeric Laporte in the Spanish national team Football news 01 sep 2025, 14:40 Here we go! Aymeric Laporte returns to Athletic Bilbao
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores