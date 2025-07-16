Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery

Jude Bellingham took part in the Club World Cup, and after his team's exit from the tournament, he decided to focus on his health and address his shoulder injury.

Details: As reported by Real Madrid on their official website, Jude Bellingham has successfully undergone shoulder surgery. He is now entering a rehabilitation period before resuming recovery training sessions.

Parte médico de Bellingham. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 16, 2025

Earlier, we reported that Jude Bellingham had been struggling with shoulder issues for quite some time. Due to the upcoming surgery, he will be sidelined for several months and, according to forecasts, is expected to return to the pitch only in October.

