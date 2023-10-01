RU RU NG NG
Jude Bellingham explains his iconic goal celebration

Football news Today, 03:45
Robert Sykes
Yesterday, Real Madrid secured a victory on the road against Girona with a score of 3-0. One goal and one assist were credited to the account of the new star player for the Madrileños, Jude Bellingham. In the 71st minute of the match, Joselu delivered a pass to Bellingham, who netted a goal into Girona's net. Following his scored goal, the English forward sprinted towards the stands, extending his arms widely upwards. Such a goal celebration has become customary and iconic for the player worldwide.

In a conversation with RMTV after the game, the 20-year-old footballer stated that he couldn't recall why he started celebrating his goals in this manner but appreciates the fact that others emulate him.

"The truth is, I don't exactly know where it came from. I started doing it in Birmingham and continued, but there's no particular reason for it. I take pride in kids emulating me."

Jude Bellingham made the switch to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund before the start of the current season for €103 million. In eight played matches for "Los Blancos," the English striker has already notched seven goals and provided two assists.

