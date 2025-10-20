Journalist Slams NPFL After Sundowns Crush Remo Stars 5–1

Osasu Obayiuwana blasts Nigerian clubs’ poor continental form as Remo face uphill task in return leg

Remo Stars’ CAF Champions League hopes suffered a major blow on Sunday after they were thrashed 5–1 by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their second-round clash at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.

The visitors dominated from the start, taking a 2–0 lead at halftime through Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile. Sundowns maintained their momentum after the break, with Miguel Reisinho adding a third in the 60th minute before substitutes Arthur De Oliveira and Katlego Ntsabeleng completed the rout in the 74th and 84th minutes.

After a 5-1 walloping of @RemoStarsSC, by @Masandawana, in #Nigeria, can @NigeriaPFL fans now accept that NPFL teams are below par in quality and not fit to compete in the #CAFCL & #CAFCC? How many times, and for how many years, do I have to keeping saying the obvious? 🚶🏽‍➡️ — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) October 20, 2025

Remo Stars managed a consolation when Samson Olasupo struck from distance in the 76th minute, giving the home fans something to cheer.

Reacting to the defeat, UK-based Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana expressed frustration over Nigerian clubs’ struggles in Africa, saying, “How many times, and for how many years, do I have to keep saying the obvious?”

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will now need a miracle in the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, where they must overturn a four-goal deficit to reach the Champions League group stage.