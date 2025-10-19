Sundowns Dominate Nigerian Trip with Five-Star Champions League Start

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns begin their CAF Champions League campaign with a resounding away win in Nigeria

Mamelodi Sundowns announced their intent in the CAF Champions League with a commanding 5–1 victory over Nigeria’s Remo Stars at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The result is a big edge for the South African side as they go into the second leg of the second preliminary round.

Ranked among Africa’s elite, the Brazilians entered this stage after receiving a first-round bye, following last season’s impressive run to the final, where they lost to Pyramids FC.

The visitors wasted no time as Tashreeq Matthews opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box. Defender Malibongwe Khoza’s injury ten minutes later threatened to unsettle them, but substitute Grant Kekana filled the gap seamlessly.

Sundowns doubled their lead before halftime when Peter Shalulile finished calmly after sustained pressure from Miguel Cardoso’s men.

Remo Stars tried to fight back after the break, pushing forward in search of a goal, but Sundowns remained composed and clinical. Khuliso Mudau burst down the flank and crossed for Miguel Reisinho, who tapped in the third on the hour mark.

The Nigerians came close with a shot that hit the crossbar, but Sundowns were ruthless at the other end. Arthur Sales’ sharp volley made it 4–0 before Samson Olasupo gave the hosts a consolation goal late on. Substitute Katlego Ntsabeleng then capped off the performance with a neat finish to seal a 5–1 rout.