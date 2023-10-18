Journalist names three more Italian players implicated in betting scandal

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 09:31
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Three more football players have become embroiled in the betting scandal. Recall that earlier, the names of Fadzholi, Tonali, and Dzagnolo had surfaced in the media. The first of them has already been suspended for seven months.

According to journalist Fabrizio Corona, he possesses a recording where Zaniolo and three other Serie A players discuss substantial wagers. These players are Roma's midfielder Stephan El Shaarawy, Juventus' defenders Federico Gatti, and Lazio's Nicolo Casale. Corona has also shown a video in which these footballers talk about bets during a football match. Currently, these players are under investigation, and there is no further confirmation of their guilt.

It is worth noting that yesterday, El Shaarawy played for the Italian national team against England. In the current season, he has participated in six matches for Roma. Gatti, this autumn, missed only one full match for Juventus in Serie A. Casale has played six matches for Lazio in this league.

Earlier, another figure in the betting case, Sandro Tonali, admitted to placing bets on matches involving his former club, Milan. He could face a one-year football suspension. Fadzholi, on the other hand, promised to disclose additional details of the case involving him.

