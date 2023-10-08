Jota could potentially make a move to Tottenham

Several European clubs are monitoring the situation surrounding Portuguese winger Al-Ittihad's Jota. According to 90min, one of the clubs on this list is London's Tottenham.

Jota made the move to Saudi Arabia from Celtic for €30 million this summer. The Portuguese player scored one goal for his new team in nine appearances before leaving the club for undisclosed reasons and being excluded from the squad. Now, the player hopes that Al-Ittihad will release him as a free agent, but the club intends to earn some money from his transfer.

It's worth mentioning that Jota previously played under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, and the coach now wishes to see him at Tottenham. The coach is well-acquainted with the abilities of the Portuguese player and hopes that he will attain free-agent status and join Spurs without any transfer fee.

To remind, Jota played 43 games for Celtic in the last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. Additionally, Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old player at €13 million.

Additionally, Tottenham defeated Luton Town in the eighth round of the English Premier League yesterday.