The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL

On October 7th, a match from the 8th round of the Premier League was held between Luton Town and Tottenham. The game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Spurs.

The only goal was scored by 22-year-old Dutch defender Miki van de Ven on the 52nd minute. This goal marked his first for the London team.

Interestingly, Tottenham played with ten players for the entire second half. On the 45+4th minute, the second Spurs player, Yves Bissouma, received a red card. He had already received a yellow card on the 38th minute.

Currently, Tottenham has taken the lead in the Premier League with 20 points after 8 rounds. The closest pursuer, Manchester City, has 2 points less but has played one less round. The Citizens will face Arsenal on October 8th.

Premier League, 8th round, October 7th:

Luton - Tottenham - 0:1

Goal: van de Ven, 52

Red Card: Bissouma, 45+4

Premier League table

Standings provided by Sofascore

Defeat for the Hatters. pic.twitter.com/dAWA7484Dz — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 7, 2023