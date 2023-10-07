RU RU NG NG
Main News The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL

The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL

Football news Today, 09:28
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL PHOTO: Henry Browne

On October 7th, a match from the 8th round of the Premier League was held between Luton Town and Tottenham. The game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Spurs.

The only goal was scored by 22-year-old Dutch defender Miki van de Ven on the 52nd minute. This goal marked his first for the London team.

Interestingly, Tottenham played with ten players for the entire second half. On the 45+4th minute, the second Spurs player, Yves Bissouma, received a red card. He had already received a yellow card on the 38th minute.

Currently, Tottenham has taken the lead in the Premier League with 20 points after 8 rounds. The closest pursuer, Manchester City, has 2 points less but has played one less round. The Citizens will face Arsenal on October 8th.

Premier League, 8th round, October 7th:

Luton - Tottenham - 0:1

Goal: van de Ven, 52

Red Card: Bissouma, 45+4

Premier League table

Standings provided by Sofascore

Related teams and leagues
Luton Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news 05 oct 2023, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news 05 oct 2023, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news 05 oct 2023, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:20 Juventus may terminate its contract with Paul Pogba Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 09:40 The squad for the matches against the Netherlands and Scotland has been revealed for the French nati Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Today, 09:09 Guardiola: Arsenal match is not key Football news Today, 08:55 Liverpool are interested in Baer's player Football news Today, 08:31 PSG's leadership problems raise doubts Football news Today, 08:03 Neymar and his girlfriend announced the arrival of their first child Football news Today, 07:27 Will Messi return to Spain? Barcelona intrigues fans with photos Football news Today, 07:08 Burnley vs Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus vs Torino prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023