Jose Mourinho has denied rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia. He is waiting for other options

In the midst of the week, it became known that AS Roma and Jose Mourinho had terminated their collaboration. The legendary player of the "Wolves" and the Italian national team, Daniele De Rossi, was appointed in his place, while the Portuguese specialist found himself without a job.

Rumors circulated online that Mourinho might take charge of a club in the Pro League of Saudi Arabia, specifically the six-time champions Al-Shabab. However, Pedro Morata refutes this information, citing Mourinho himself. According to the source, Mourinho is currently in a state of waiting and calmness. He is waiting for an opportunity that can motivate him.

Me acaba de confirmar

Jose Mourinho @josemourinhotv

que no va a entrenar al @AlShababSaudiFC



En este momento está en stand-by y tranquilo a la espera de una opción que le motive. pic.twitter.com/KZpFrEebZP — 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 ®️ (@pedro_morata) January 21, 2024

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Jose Mourinho and the Saudi side were never close and have not progressed at this moment.

⛔️🇵🇹 José Mourinho has confirmed that he’s “not gonna become Al Shabab new head coach”, told @pedro_morata.



Despite reports this week, it was never deal close or advanced between José Mourinho and the Saudi side. pic.twitter.com/08XkLpK4zu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2024

Jose Mourinho began his coaching career in 1986 with the Portuguese youth team. After working with several other Portuguese clubs, and assisting the coach at Porto from 1993 to 1996, he moved to Barcelona, where he was an assistant to Louis van Gaal. After his stint with the Catalan club, Mourinho's professional coaching career began in 2000. He managed several Portuguese clubs, followed by stints at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma.

As a coach, Mourinho has won eight league titles and five domestic cups in various countries, along with two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Conference League. Mourinho has been repeatedly recognized as Coach of the Year by various organizations.