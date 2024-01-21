RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Jose Mourinho has denied rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia. He is waiting for other options

Jose Mourinho has denied rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia. He is waiting for other options

Football news Today, 07:20
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Jose Mourinho has denied rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia. He is waiting for other options Photo: The Guardian/Author unknown

In the midst of the week, it became known that AS Roma and Jose Mourinho had terminated their collaboration. The legendary player of the "Wolves" and the Italian national team, Daniele De Rossi, was appointed in his place, while the Portuguese specialist found himself without a job.

Rumors circulated online that Mourinho might take charge of a club in the Pro League of Saudi Arabia, specifically the six-time champions Al-Shabab. However, Pedro Morata refutes this information, citing Mourinho himself. According to the source, Mourinho is currently in a state of waiting and calmness. He is waiting for an opportunity that can motivate him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Jose Mourinho and the Saudi side were never close and have not progressed at this moment.

Jose Mourinho began his coaching career in 1986 with the Portuguese youth team. After working with several other Portuguese clubs, and assisting the coach at Porto from 1993 to 1996, he moved to Barcelona, where he was an assistant to Louis van Gaal. After his stint with the Catalan club, Mourinho's professional coaching career began in 2000. He managed several Portuguese clubs, followed by stints at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma.

As a coach, Mourinho has won eight league titles and five domestic cups in various countries, along with two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Conference League. Mourinho has been repeatedly recognized as Coach of the Year by various organizations.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Shabab Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:40 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:34 Benzema did not contact the club for 10 days Football news Today, 12:21 A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:31 A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder Football news Today, 11:28 A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals Football news Today, 11:12 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 11:08 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:07 Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON Football news Today, 11:06 Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham Football news Today, 10:29 The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024