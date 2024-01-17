Mourinho commented on Roma's sacking with ten words

Legendary José Mourinho commented for the first time on his recent sacking from the position of head coach of Roma.

On his Instagram page, he posted a video with memorable moments at the Roman club, accompanied by just 10 words:

"Sweat, blood, tears, joy, sadness, love, brothers, history, heart, eternity."

Instead of the 60-year-old Portuguese, at least until the end of the season, the team will be led by Daniele De Rossi, who played over 600 matches for the Romans as a player.

Mourinho coached Roma since the summer of 2021. Under his guidance, the team won the Conference League, and in Serie A, they finished sixth twice. In the current season, Roma is currently in 9th place after 20 rounds.

Mourinho also led Roma to the final of last year's Europa League, where they lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout.