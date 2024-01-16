1 trophy, complaints and many penalties. What was Mourinho's memorable time at Roma?

Jose Mourinho's tenure at AS Roma officially concluded today. The club and the Portuguese tactician mutually terminated their contract.

Here is an overview of Mourinho's statistics with the Roman club:

Matches: 138

Victories: 68

Draws: 30

Defeats: 40

Goals Scored: 215

Goals Conceded: 147

Trophies: Conference League 2021/22

Mourinho became notorious at Roma for accumulating a significant number of red cards. Over the past two Serie A seasons, referees sent him off from the touchline five times. Additionally, he received nine yellow cards.

It is anticipated that the legendary Daniele De Rossi will assume leadership of the team in lieu of Mourinho. There is a likelihood that the Portuguese manager will embark on a new coaching role in Saudi Arabia after his stint with Roma.

During his tenure in Rome, Mourinho was notable for frequent complaints about referees, concerns about the squad's size, and player attitudes toward training.

Before Roma, Mourinho managed Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Porto.

Currently, Roma occupies the 9th position in Serie A, amassing 29 points. In the Europa League group stage, Roma finished second, trailing behind Slavia Prague, and is set to face Feyenoord in the Round of 16.