Jonathan Rowe one step away from joining Bologna

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 22-year-old Marseille midfielder Jonathan Rowe has become the subject of talks between the French club and Italy's Bologna.

Reports indicate that Marseille is seeking around €20 million for the player, but Bologna is considering a loan deal. The French side, however, is unwilling to let Rowe leave on loan and is insisting on a permanent transfer.

Jonathan Rowe was put on the transfer list following a recent scandal involving Adrien Rabiot that escalated into a brawl, forcing the entire coaching staff to intervene. After the incident, both Rabiot and Rowe were shown the door.

Jonathan Rowe joined Marseille in January 2025 from Norwich for €14.5 million, but it seems his stay at the new club will be short-lived. Rowe featured in 31 matches for Marseille, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €12 million.

