Johnny Russell Joins Real Salt Lake After Captaining Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of veteran Scottish forward Johnny Russell on Friday, adding a proven MLS star to its 2025 roster. As reported by MLSsoccer.com, the former Sporting Kansas City captain is eligible to make his debut this Saturday against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

Russell, 35, arrives in Utah after an impressive seven-year stint in Kansas City, where he scored 67 goals across 232 matches and became the all-time top scorer in matches between SKC and RSL. Now, he looks to bring his leadership, passion, and experience to the Claret-and-Cobalt.

A product of Dundee United's academy, Russell built a solid career in Scotland and England before moving to MLS in 2018. He previously netted 93 goals during his European club career and earned 14 caps for Scotland’s national team, scoring in a 2019 Euro Qualifier against San Marino.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity," Russell said. "I’ve experienced the passion of RSL fans as a rival, and now I hope to turn that energy into support with my pride and commitment on the field."

During his time with Sporting KC, Russell was named the club’s MVP in 2020 and 2022, and Offensive Player of the Year three times. Between 2022 and 2024, he contributed 24 goals across MLS, Open Cup, and Leagues Cup action.

With Russell’s arrival, Real Salt Lake adds not only a prolific scorer but also a player known for his leadership and fierce competitive spirit, aiming to boost their playoff aspirations this season.