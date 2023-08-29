RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 16:40
Joao Felix is ready to move to the club from Saudi Arabia, but on one condition

Forward for Atlético Madrid and the Portuguese national team, João Félix, could be moving to Saudi Arabia, according to CaughtOffside citing a tweet from journalist Ben Jacobs.

According to the source, the Portuguese player is interested in a move to one of the Saudi Arabian clubs. However, the transfer will only happen if Félix fails to secure a move to Barcelona before the closure of the summer transfer window. As a result, the forward will wait for an offer from the Catalan club until September 1st.

It's worth noting that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia will close on September 20th.

Previously, there were reports of interest in the 23-year-old Portuguese player from clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle.

Félix is a product of Benfica's youth system. In the summer of 2019, the Portuguese club sold the forward to Atlético Madrid for a transfer fee of €127.2 million. In the second half of the previous season, Félix played for Chelsea on loan. He appeared in 20 matches across all competitions for the English club and scored four goals. His contract with Atlético Madrid is valid until the summer of 2027.

