Joao Felix admired one Barcelona player

Barcelona striker Joao Felix, on loan from Atlético, spoke about how he is joining the new team.

In particular, the Portugal national team player shared his impressions of his new teammates. Felix told us which of them surprised him the most.

Of all the players, Felix said he was most impressed with Frenkie de Jong.

"I knew Frankie before joining Barcelona, but seeing him play up close gave me an even clearer picture. I'm amazed by his understanding of the game and his ability to influence the pitch, which is very impressive," he said.

Let us remind you that Felix will spend the next year at the Catalan club and will return to Atlético in the summer of 2024. The lease agreement between the clubs does not stipulate the option of mandatory purchase of the rights to the player.

This season, the Portuguese has played six matches in all competitions and scored three goals and two assists.

He spent last season on loan for Chelsea, where he played 20 matches and scored four goals.