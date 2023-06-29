Jamie Vardy responded to a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

Forward Jamie Vardy from Leicester City and the England national team has declined to move to Saudi Arabia, according to talkSPORT.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs made a financially lucrative offer to the player. However, the forward responded with a refusal as he believed that it would be uncomfortable for his family to live in the Middle East.

It should be noted that Leicester City was relegated from the Premier League and will compete in the Championship in the upcoming season.

In the past season, the 36-year-old Vardy played 42 matches in all competitions for Leicester City, scoring six goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024.