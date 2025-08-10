RU RU ES ES FR FR
Jack Grealish could end up at Everton. Moyes interested in signing the winger

English midfielder ready for the next step
Transfer news Today, 03:40
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Jack Grealish accepts congratulations from teammates Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Manchester City management does not see Jack Grealish in their squad for next season and is therefore open to offers from other clubs. Everton are ready to seize the opportunity.

Details: According to Time Sports, Manchester City's 29-year-old winger Jack Grealish could move to Everton. David Moyes is personally interested in signing the player, and Manchester City are willing to let him go.

The Toffees want to bring Grealish in on a one-season loan, offering £12 million including the player's wages. Manchester City are currently considering the proposal.

Last season, Grealish played 32 matches (1,500 minutes) for the Citizens, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. His contract with City runs until June 2027, and Transfermarkt values the player at €28 million.

