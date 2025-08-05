Moyes believes he can bring out the best in Grealish at Everton

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is determined to revive his career, and a loan spell at Everton could be the key. The Toffees are pinning high hopes on the winger as well.

Details: According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Everton manager David Moyes also believes in Grealish, hoping he can restore the form the winger showed at Aston Villa.

Quote: “We know Everton are looking for wide players—I think if they manage to land Grealish, it would be a very smart signing. Moyes believes he can get the best version of Grealish again. We remember how bright and free he was at Aston Villa, when he could wreak havoc with his spontaneous play,” said O’Rourke.

Quote: In his final season at Aston Villa, Grealish posted his best numbers—7 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. That included 6 goals and 10 assists in 26 Premier League matches, averaging 0.62 goal contributions per game.