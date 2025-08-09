RU RU ES ES FR FR
Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025

Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025

Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara prediction
Santos Laguna
10 aug 2025, 22:00
- : -
Mexico, Torreon, Estadio Nuevo Corona
CD Guadalajara
Prediction on game Win CD Guadalajara

Odds: 1.82
Odds: 1.82
One of the fixtures of Liga MX Apertura's Matchday 4 will unfold on Monday at the Estadio Corona in Torreón, where the local side Santos Laguna hosts Guadalajara (Chivas). Let's break down the odds and prospects for this clash, factoring in the teams' current form and head-to-head record.

Match preview

Santos kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Pumas, but then spiraled into crisis, suffering five consecutive defeats. This run highlights serious defensive woes and a lack of clinical finishing. Still, there are key players capable of making an impact—Salvador Mariscal boasts a high passing accuracy, while goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo maintains a solid save rate. However, for the "Guerreros" to snap their losing streak, improvements are needed across several departments.

In terms of league position, Santos Laguna sits 11th, with just three points from three matches. The fans are still hoping for a turnaround, especially at home. But the upcoming clash with Chivas is a stern test, as the visitors have recently looked stronger and more confident.

Guadalajara enters this game on a much more positive note, having won two of their three Leagues Cup outings and showing clear progress compared to earlier in the year. In the league, they have a win and a loss so far, but against Santos Laguna, the "Rojiblancos" have dominated, going unbeaten in their last four head-to-heads. Under Gabriel Milito, the team has developed a more balanced style, focusing on ball control and quick attacking transitions.

There are individuals in the squad capable of turning the game single-handedly. Efraín Álvarez has recently scored and assisted, while Armando González has already netted twice in this tournament. This attacking firepower, combined with their strong record against Santos, makes the visitors the favorites.

Probable lineups

  • Santos Laguna: Acevedo — Govea, Ortega, Amione — Dayome, Güémez, Mariscal, Prieto — Carrillo, Sordo — Lozano.
  • Guadalajara: Rangel — Castillo, Sepúlveda, Campillo del Campo — González, R. González, Romo, Mozo — Álvarez, Padilla — A. González.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Santos Laguna have lost their last five matches in a row.
  • Chivas are unbeaten against Santos since 2023 (three wins and one draw).
  • The last meeting in Torreón ended with a 2-0 win for Chivas.

Prediction

Given Santos Laguna's current form and the head-to-head stats, Chivas have every chance to extend their successful run. The visitors look sharper and more productive, while the hosts are still searching for their rhythm. Our pick for this match: "Guadalajara to win" at odds of 1.82.

