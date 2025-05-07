Jack Grealish attends legendary Rod Stewart concert in Dortmund with family and friends

Manchester City star Jack Grealish decided to spend the weekend with his family, taking them to a concert by music legend Rod Stewart. The footballer shared photos and videos from the event on his Instagram page.

Grealish posted footage from inside the concert hall, as well as backstage snapshots with Stewart himself.

Notably, Jack organized this trip especially for his parents, who are devoted fans of Stewart.

"Jack gave his family and friends the night of their lives. It was a heartfelt gesture which brought them all so much joy. His parents love Rod Stewart and so Jack planned the trip meticulously - even letting his group meet the great man himself. It was an experience they’ll all treasure forever. Rod is a huge football fan, and so was only too happy to lay on a VIP experience for Jack and his gang," a source told The Sun.

It's worth adding that, to bring his relatives to Dortmund for the Saturday concert, the Englishman had to charter a private jet at a cost of £100,000. In Germany, they were met by a chauffeured minibus and whisked off in style to the Westfalenhallen venue.