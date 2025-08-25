It's official! Roberto Piccoli joins Fiorentina

The Viola attack is set to shine in a whole new light.

Details: Earlier today, Fiorentina's official account on social network X announced the signing of 24-year-old Cagliari striker Roberto Piccoli.

Reports indicate that Fiorentina had to shell out €25 million for the services of the young Italian. The contract between club and player runs until 2030. Piccoli has already chosen his shirt number—he will wear the number 91 jersey.

Piccoli is a product of another Italian club, Atalanta, from where he initially joined Cagliari on loan before making the move permanent just a month ago. However, his stay at the new club turned out to be short-lived.

Last season, Piccoli featured in 40 matches for Cagliari, netting 11 goals and providing 4 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €12 million.

