Football news It's not that simple. Gavi set for arthroscopic examination

Barcelona may lose the young Spaniard for an indefinite period.
Football news Today, 09:37
FC Barcelona's Gavi controls the ball during the preseason friendly between Vissel Kobe Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images

Gavi’s return has been put on hold for now.

Details: According to the official website of Catalan giants Barcelona, 21-year-old central midfielder Gavi is still unable to begin his recovery from injury, as he has been scheduled to undergo arthroscopy.

It is reported that tomorrow Gavi will undergo the arthroscopic examination, which will be performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the club’s medical staff. After the procedure, Barcelona will make an official statement regarding Gavi’s expected return to the pitch.

It should be noted that due to this injury, the midfielder has already missed Barcelona’s matches against Valencia and Newcastle. This season, Gavi has played 66 minutes across two matches and provided one assist.

