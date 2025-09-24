"It's incredible" - Mastantuono shares his emotions after debut goal for Real

A special moment for the Argentine

On September 23rd, in the 6th round of La Liga, Levante hosted Real Madrid. The visitors secured a 4-1 victory. This match was particularly memorable for Real Madrid's newcomer, Franco Mastantuono.

Details: Real's attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono scored his first goal in a "Los Blancos" shirt during the match against Levante.

Interestingly, this goal came exactly 72 years to the day after the legendary Alfredo Di Stéfano netted his first for Los Blancos. The Madrid prodigy shared his emotions:

"It's incredible. It's a huge honor for me to have similarities with him. Of course, I don't intend to compare myself to such a great player as Di Stéfano, but these small details are very pleasant. It's a unique feeling and an incredible moment. I've been waiting for this night for a long time, and fortunately, everything worked out. Plus, the team won convincingly, and that's very positive. It's pure happiness."

A reminder: the Argentine joined the Madrid side this summer for €45 million. This season, he has featured in six matches across all competitions for Los Blancos.