Main News Football news "It's impossible to describe the emotions". Bellingham spoke about his first days at Real Madrid

"It's impossible to describe the emotions". Bellingham spoke about his first days at Real Madrid

Football news Yesterday, 08:00
"It's impossible to describe the emotions". Bellingham spoke about his first days at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recalled his first days in the Spanish team.

The English footballer moved to the Los Blancos camp last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham said he was very nervous when he first walked into the locker room.

"I've never exaggerated the achievements of stars. But when you come here and see what they've achieved, it's hard not to say, 'Wow, this is the pinnacle of football.'

At first, I watched my teammates closely and wondered: “Could Toni Kroos be eating gold?” But then you realize that they are all very modest guys. They also help you adapt to the team. After that, I realized that no matter how successful you become and how much you win, you can still be a great person like these guys.

It is impossible to describe the emotions of the first game at the Santiago Bernabéu. It was a dream come true. Our white football jersey is famous all over the world. When you wear it, you almost feel like a superhero. It is an honor. You have to constantly demonstrate your skills on the pitch to be able to wear it week after week," Bellingham was quoted as saying by L'Équipe.

