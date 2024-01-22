It's already a crisis. Another star wants to leave Saudi Arabia
After the summer transfer boom, the Saudi Arabian league is going through challenging times as another star European footballer is contemplating leaving.
According to Calciomercato, Al-Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić misses Italy and wants to return to Europe. Meanwhile, La Lazio Siamo Noi reports that the 28-year-old Serbian met with Lazio's head coach Maurizio Sarri and president Claudio Lotito after the Italian Super Cup match against Inter (0:3). He told them that he misses the club and would like to return to Lazio.
Earlier, Jordan Henderson officially left the Saudi Arabian league, moving from Al-Ittifaq to Ajax. Star forward Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad also wants to leave the league.
In 22 matches for Al-Hilal, Sergej Milinković-Savić scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists.