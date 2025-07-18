"It will happen." José Mourinho wants to return to Portugal

José Mourinho is currently managing Turkish club Fenerbahçe, but he continues to share his future ambitions and has once more expressed his desire to work in Portugal.

Details: In an interview with Sport TV, the Portuguese coach revealed that he will definitely return to work in his homeland—according to him, it's just a matter of time.

Quote: "Yes, I will return to Portugal, that's for sure. It hasn't happened yet, but it definitely will. Not because I feel that the end of my career is near, but because I sense that I am still far from finished," stressed "the Special One."

Mourinho added that his return to Portugal won't be linked to the end of his career.

Quote: "I want to come back at the peak of my career, in great health, both physically and mentally. And I will return—absolutely," José underlined.

Reminder: Galatasaray is close to signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe’s head coach José Mourinho is not willing to be outdone in the transfer market and is aiming for blockbuster deals of his own.