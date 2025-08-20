RU RU ES ES FR FR
It was so long ago... Arturo Vidal shares photos from his Bayer Leverkusen debut

The start of a brilliant European career
Football news Today, 08:15
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal in the Bayer Leverkusen squad, 2007 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is now playing back home, having returned after many years in Europe. But the Chilean's very first match on European soil took place a long 18 years ago—this was highlighted by Bayer Leverkusen's official Instagram account.

The published photos show Vidal in the German club's kit, making his Bundesliga debut. The post is captioned, “@kingarturo23oficial gave his debut exactly 18 years ago today!! 🔙⏳”.

It was Bayer Leverkusen that Arturo joined in the summer of 2007. The Germans paid Colo-Colo €5.2 million for the midfielder's transfer.

He made his debut on August 19, 2007, away against Hamburg. Leverkusen lost that match 1-0, with Vidal playing the full 90 minutes at left-back.

Notably, in his first season for the club, Vidal made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing four assists.

Vidal spent four seasons at Bayer before moving to Juventus in the summer of 2011, with the Italian giants paying €12.5 million for his transfer.

