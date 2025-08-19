RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Lifestyle A family affair. Arturo Vidal shows off gym workout with his girlfriend

Motivating each other
Lifestyle Today, 09:06
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal hits the gym with unwavering discipline every day to maintain his peak physical condition. The Chilean midfielder took to Instagram to share a new video, revealing how he trains alongside his beloved girlfriend.

The video was captioned by Vidal's girlfriend, Sonia Isaza, who is also passionate about fitness and gym routines. She wrote under the post: “HELLO HELLO! 🔥🙋🏽‍♀️ And leg day with my best motivator, my KING! 👑♥️💪🏽 @kingarturo23oficial.”

The clip shows Isaza and Vidal taking turns with a variety of exercises and working out on different machines. Both are true gym enthusiasts, pushing each other to stay in top shape.

It's worth noting that Sonia Isaza was once a professional bodybuilder, giving her a wealth of training experience. She now works as a fitness coach and regularly shares workout tips with her followers on Instagram.

