A talented artist. Arturo Vidal showcases painting created by his eldest son

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal takes immense pride in his children and often shares their achievements with his followers. This time, the Chilean midfielder posted a photo in his Instagram Stories featuring a drawing created by his eldest son.

Vidal shared an image showing a depiction of Jesus wearing a crown of thorns. He captioned the post, “A great start to the week with God, who is always before you 🙏🏼 Thank you, son, for this wonderful gift 🙏🏼,” tagging his eldest son Alonso.

It’s worth noting that Arturo has previously spoken about his son’s artistic talents and has expressed admiration for his skills.

In addition to his eldest son Alonso, Vidal also has two more children: his younger son Emiliano and daughter Elisabetta, all from his previous marriage. The footballer is currently in a relationship with Sonia Isaza.

Vidal plays for the Chilean side Colo-Colo, which has been struggling this season. Just recently, his team suffered a heavy home defeat, losing 1-4 to Universidad Católica.