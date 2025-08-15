Individual work. Arturo Vidal shares another gym training video

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal continues to showcase his tremendous dedication, always putting in more work than just the regular team sessions. The footballer has posted a new gym video on his Instagram page.

Vidal once again reposted content from his personal trainer. The caption on the video reads, “Nothing was a coincidence… 😉👑 @kingarturo23oficial.”

It’s worth noting that Arturo Vidal trains individually in the gym every day to achieve peak form both physically and on the pitch. At 38 years old, the player understands that without a disciplined approach to preparation, he can’t perform at his highest level on the field.

Let’s recall that the Chilean international returned home last year to play for his first club, Colo-Colo. It’s important to note that this season the team is struggling, especially compared to last year’s championship run. Currently, Colo-Colo sits seventh in the league table, trailing the leader by 17 points.