Getting ready for the next match. Arturo Vidal trains with Colo-Colo at home stadium

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is gearing up for the next round of the Chilean championship alongside his teammates. The midfielder shared a new training photo in his Instagram story.

Vidal reposted a publication from the official Colo-Colo Instagram account. The club posted images from the team’s training session at their home ground, Monumental Stadium in Santiago. The caption under the post reads, “Training at La Ruca 🏟⚪️⚫️.”

It’s worth noting that in just two days, on August 16, Colo-Colo will host Universidad Católica in the next round of the national league. Vidal’s squad will be aiming to snap a three-match draw streak and finally secure a long-awaited victory.

Interestingly, this will be a clash between direct table neighbors, both teams currently level on points. Colo-Colo sits in 7th place, with Universidad Católica just behind in 8th.

Coquimbo Unido is currently the confident leader of the championship, holding a six-point advantage over their closest challenger.