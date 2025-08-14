RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Getting ready for the next match. Arturo Vidal trains with Colo-Colo at home stadium

Getting ready for the next match. Arturo Vidal trains with Colo-Colo at home stadium

The captain gives it his all
Football news Today, 07:29
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training at the Monumental Stadium Photo: https://www.instagram.com/colocolooficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is gearing up for the next round of the Chilean championship alongside his teammates. The midfielder shared a new training photo in his Instagram story.

Vidal reposted a publication from the official Colo-Colo Instagram account. The club posted images from the team’s training session at their home ground, Monumental Stadium in Santiago. The caption under the post reads, “Training at La Ruca 🏟⚪️⚫️.”

It’s worth noting that in just two days, on August 16, Colo-Colo will host Universidad Católica in the next round of the national league. Vidal’s squad will be aiming to snap a three-match draw streak and finally secure a long-awaited victory.

Interestingly, this will be a clash between direct table neighbors, both teams currently level on points. Colo-Colo sits in 7th place, with Universidad Católica just behind in 8th.

Coquimbo Unido is currently the confident leader of the championship, holding a six-point advantage over their closest challenger.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal kicks the ball Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:08 Arturo Vidal shares personal photo with friends after gym session
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match for Colo-Colo Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:31 Arturo Vidal shares personal photo from medical procedure
Arturo Vidal at the Chile national team training Lifestyle 12 aug 2025, 05:21 A true pro. Arturo Vidal works diligently in his individual training sessions
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match Football news 11 aug 2025, 07:23 Delighting his fans: Arturo Vidal steps out to meet supporters for photos and autographs
Arturo Vidal from Colo-Colo Lifestyle 08 aug 2025, 08:27 Hard work. Arturo Vidal shares a glimpse of his gym grind
Universidad Católica Lose Key Player Ahead of Monumental Clash Against Colo Colo Football news 07 aug 2025, 20:31 Universidad Católica Lose Key Player Ahead of Monumental Clash Against Colo Colo
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores