Arturo Vidal shares personal photo with friends after gym session

Chilean star training at full throttle
Lifestyle Today, 09:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal kicks the ball Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal keeps himself in peak condition, putting in extra sessions at the gym every day. The footballer recently posted another personal photo on his Instagram page, capturing a moment with friends after a joint workout.

Arturo shared a snapshot posing alongside his teammates, captioning it, “Good training, guys.” Notably, Vidal’s personal fitness coach also appears in the shot.

As a reminder, Vidal returned to Chile in January 2024, rejoining his boyhood club Colo-Colo, where his professional career began. Last season, he clinched the national championship with the team, but this year has been a tough one for Colo-Colo.

The team currently sits mid-table in the league, trailing far behind the leaders. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to mount a serious title challenge this season. In addition, the Chilean side crashed out of the Copa Libertadores, failing to progress beyond the group stage.

