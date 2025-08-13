RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Arturo Vidal shares personal photo from medical procedure

Arturo Vidal shares personal photo from medical procedure

Medical staff work to improve his condition
Lifestyle Today, 06:31
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match for Colo-Colo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal never neglects a visit to the club’s medical staff when issues arise. He shared a photo from one of these procedures in his Instagram story.

Vidal posted a shot showing himself lying on the treatment table, while a club staff member appears to be working on his leg.

Let’s recall, the Chilean midfielder has been playing for Colo-Colo for a year and a half now and remains one of the squad’s main leaders. Almost two decades ago, Vidal began his professional career at this very club, and now, in the twilight of his career, he’s returned home to see it out.

It’s worth noting that Colo-Colo has been struggling this season. The team currently sits just seventh in the league table, trailing the leaders by a daunting 17 points—a gap that takes them out of championship contention.

Incidentally, Colo-Colo’s next Chilean league match is scheduled for August 16, when they host Universidad Católica—a club that’s neck and neck with them in the standings, both sides level on points.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal at the Chile national team training Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:21 A true pro. Arturo Vidal works diligently in his individual training sessions
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match Football news 11 aug 2025, 07:23 Delighting his fans: Arturo Vidal steps out to meet supporters for photos and autographs
Arturo Vidal from Colo-Colo Lifestyle 08 aug 2025, 08:27 Hard work. Arturo Vidal shares a glimpse of his gym grind
Universidad Católica Lose Key Player Ahead of Monumental Clash Against Colo Colo Football news 07 aug 2025, 20:31 Universidad Católica Lose Key Player Ahead of Monumental Clash Against Colo Colo
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match Lifestyle 07 aug 2025, 07:43 Proud father. Arturo Vidal shows off his eldest son's impressive artwork
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores