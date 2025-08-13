Arturo Vidal shares personal photo from medical procedure

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal never neglects a visit to the club’s medical staff when issues arise. He shared a photo from one of these procedures in his Instagram story.

Vidal posted a shot showing himself lying on the treatment table, while a club staff member appears to be working on his leg.

Let’s recall, the Chilean midfielder has been playing for Colo-Colo for a year and a half now and remains one of the squad’s main leaders. Almost two decades ago, Vidal began his professional career at this very club, and now, in the twilight of his career, he’s returned home to see it out.

It’s worth noting that Colo-Colo has been struggling this season. The team currently sits just seventh in the league table, trailing the leaders by a daunting 17 points—a gap that takes them out of championship contention.

Incidentally, Colo-Colo’s next Chilean league match is scheduled for August 16, when they host Universidad Católica—a club that’s neck and neck with them in the standings, both sides level on points.