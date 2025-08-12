A true pro. Arturo Vidal works diligently in his individual training sessions

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal sweats it out every day, training with remarkable discipline and giving his all. The footballer often shares photos and videos from the gym on his Instagram page.

Vidal has posted new updates to his Instagram Stories: a photo with his personal trainer, as well as a reposted video from the trainer’s account showing Arturo in action.

“Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and so on. Multiple-time champion, revered and respected in the world of international football… yet you still keep training, always striving to show what you’re capable of. Absolutely AD MI RA BLE,” wrote his personal coach Juan Ángel Ramírez.

Let’s not forget, Arturo Vidal turned 38 in May, but he continues to perform at a high level. The Chilean star returned to his boyhood club Colo-Colo, with whom he won the national championship last season.