Delighting his fans: Arturo Vidal steps out to meet supporters for photos and autographs

An idol even for rival team supporters
Football news Today, 07:23
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal is a major icon for all Chilean football fans. Even supporters of the rival team gathered outside the stadium to take photos with him—a video of the moment was shared by Arturo himself on his Instagram page.

The footballer reposted a video to his Instagram Stories, showing a crowd of children and adults surrounding him, all eager to snap a picture. The clip is captioned, “The street is the reality. Thank you for your respect and love, Viña del Mar,” highlighting Vidal’s gratitude for such a warm reception from rival fans.

It’s worth noting that yesterday, Colo-Colo played another match in the Chilean championship, traveling to Viña del Mar to face the local side Everton de Viña.

Once again, the match ended in disappointment for Vidal’s team—a 1-1 draw. This is already the third consecutive draw for the club. It should also be mentioned that Vidal himself did not take part in the match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

