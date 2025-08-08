RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Hard work. Arturo Vidal shares a glimpse of his gym grind

Hard work. Arturo Vidal shares a glimpse of his gym grind

Working up a sweat
Lifestyle Today, 08:27
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal from Colo-Colo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal knows exactly how to keep his body in peak condition. The midfielder puts in serious work at the gym every day and regularly shares his intense training sessions with fans on his Instagram page.

Vidal recently reposted a video from his personal trainer’s account, showcasing a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups. The post is captioned with the phrase: “Life doesn’t teach you to be strong, it forces you to be... forever King 💪🤝 @kingarturo23oficial.”

It’s worth noting that Colo-Colo have another tough Chilean league fixture coming up this weekend. On August 10, they’ll be heading away to face Everton de Viña.

Let’s not forget, Vidal’s team have had a tough season so far. Last year’s champions currently sit only 8th in the league, trailing leaders Coquimbo Unido by a hefty 15 points. Colo-Colo also crashed out of the Copa Libertadores at the group stage.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores