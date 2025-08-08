Hard work. Arturo Vidal shares a glimpse of his gym grind

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal knows exactly how to keep his body in peak condition. The midfielder puts in serious work at the gym every day and regularly shares his intense training sessions with fans on his Instagram page.

Vidal recently reposted a video from his personal trainer’s account, showcasing a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups. The post is captioned with the phrase: “Life doesn’t teach you to be strong, it forces you to be... forever King 💪🤝 @kingarturo23oficial.”

It’s worth noting that Colo-Colo have another tough Chilean league fixture coming up this weekend. On August 10, they’ll be heading away to face Everton de Viña.

Let’s not forget, Vidal’s team have had a tough season so far. Last year’s champions currently sit only 8th in the league, trailing leaders Coquimbo Unido by a hefty 15 points. Colo-Colo also crashed out of the Copa Libertadores at the group stage.