It sounds like a joke, but no, it's serious. Spanish Mallorca signs Donald Trump

A rather amusing situation.

Mallorca has welcomed a new player to the squad, and his name is known around the globe.

Details: Today, Sporting Ciutat de Palma’s official page published a post announcing that one of their youth players, Donald Trump, has successfully joined Spanish side Mallorca.

"With immense pride, we announce that Donald Trump, a player trained at our club Sporting Ciutat de Palma, has signed a contract with Real Mallorca in the under-10 category. Our club wishes him all the best in this new chapter. Thank you to Mallorca for your trust and for giving him the chance to continue his development. Let’s keep working with humility, determination, and great dedication," the club said in their statement.

As you might have guessed, the young Donald Trump bears little resemblance to the former US president.

