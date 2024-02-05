It is known whether Chelsea plans to fire the team's coach

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino is under significant pressure at the club, according to journalist Matt Law.

Sources indicate that the "Blues" do not plan to dismiss the Argentine specialist mid-season, but the pressure on Pochettino is mounting. Mauricio needs to improve Chelsea's situation by the end of this year, as the circumstances could change abruptly.

Additionally, as reported by Nizar Kinsella, the Argentine coach is contemplating the option of altering the team's tactical setup to salvage the current Premier League season. Kinsella also notes that the potential shift to a three-defender formation would help mask the shortcomings of Thiago Silva, who struggles to keep up with faster opponents.

Therefore, the Brazilian defender requires additional cover at the back. This tactical adjustment would also provide Kaisado and Enzo with extra defensive support when deploying three defenders instead of two.

Recalling the latest round of the English Premier League, the "Blues" were unable to counter Wolverhampton at their home ground.